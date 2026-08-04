Giants' Logan Webb: Fans eight in six scoreless frames

Webb (7-7) earned the win over Texas on Monday, allowing five hits and issuing one walk while striking out eight batters over six scoreless innings.

Webb was dominant, racking up 16 whiffs and holding the Rangers to zero extra-base hits. The right-hander got through the sixth inning for the 10th time over his past 11 starts and posted his third scoreless outing during that span. Webb scuffled a bit over his first four starts in July with a 7.54 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but he's since rebounded with consecutive wins, during which he's allowed two runs while registering a 12:1 K:BB across 12 frames. The veteran hurler is lined up to make his next start at home in an attractive matchup versus the Tigers.