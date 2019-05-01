Webb (suspension) was placed on the restricted list Wednesday.

This comes after Webb was handed an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug Wednesday. The suspension will likely keep the right-hander out until late July, while his placement on the restricted list frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for the addition of catcher Stephen Vogt. Prior to getting suspended, Webb -- one of the Giants' better pitching prospects -- compiled a 2.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through five starts (27 innings) with Double-A Richmond.

