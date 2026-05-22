Giants' Logan Webb: Likely to return next week

Webb (knee) is slated to make a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and expects to return from the 15-day injured list next week, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Webb has been on the shelf since May 9 due to right knee bursitis, but after checking out fine following a bullpen session Tuesday, he's ready to test himself in a game setting. A Friday rehab start would position the right-hander to rejoin the big-league rotation next Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks in San Francisco. Once Webb is back in the fold, the Giants will have to decide whether to move forward with a six-man rotation, demote Trevor McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento or move one of Tyler Mahle or Adrian Houser to the bullpen.