Webb (12-9) earned the win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings.

Webb was able to log five punchouts despite generating just seven whiffs on 94 pitches (58 strikes). He allowed at least one base runner in five of the six innings he tossed, but he managed to limit the damage to a Caleb Durbin RBI double in the second frame. Webb is now up to 18 quality starts on the season, which is tied with Cristopher Sanchez for second most in the majors behind Bryan Woo (19). Webb also ranks fourth in the majors with 180 strikeouts, and his 3.13 ERA (over 166.2 innings) is 17th among qualified starters. He'll look for his 13th win of the season in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Cubs.