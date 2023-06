Webb (7-6) earned the win Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Webb nearly has an even 5:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio as he continues his solid campaign. The right-hander hasn't allowed more than four runs in a start this year, proving to be a reliable option despite his six losses. His next appearance is tentatively slated to be against the Blue Jays on Thursday.