Giants' Logan Webb: On track to return this weekend

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Monday that there's a good chance Webb (knee) will rejoin the rotation this weekend at Coors Field, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vitello had indicated previously that Webb would likely draw a start during the early-week series versus the Diamondbacks, but it appears he will return this weekend instead. The veteran right-hander made one rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, allowing one unearned run while throwing 62 pitches over 3.1 innings. Webb has been sidelined since early May due to right knee bursitis.