Webb allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision in Monday's game versus the Reds.

The game was suspended after seven innings and completed on Tuesday. Webb has earned quality starts in six of his last seven outings, posting a 3.14 ERA and 49:6 K:BB in that span. He's at a 3.11 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 134:23 K:BB through 133 innings across 20 starts this season. The right-hander leads the majors in innings pitched and should continue to function as the Giants' ace. He's lined up for a road start versus the Nationals over the weekend.