Webb allowed one run on three hits and three walks over seven innings during Sunday's loss to Arizona. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Webb worked through a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and fired four shutout frames before Arizona plated a run in the fifth. The Giants didn't provide much run support and lost 2-1. Webb has allowed two or fewer runs in five straight starts, posting a 2.04 ERA and a 30:8 K:BB during that span. For the season, he's sporting a 3.20 ERA across 59 innings. Webb's next start is projected to be at home against the Marlins.