Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Logan Webb: Reinstated from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Giants reinstated Webb (knee) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Friday.

Webb has been officially cleared to return from a knee injury that landed him on the 15-day IL in early May. He appeared in just one rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on May 22, when he allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings. Webb had a 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 48 innings prior to his IL stint, so perhaps he'll be in better form now that he's fully recovered from his knee injury.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!