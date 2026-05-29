Giants' Logan Webb: Reinstated from IL

The Giants reinstated Webb (knee) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Friday.

Webb has been officially cleared to return from a knee injury that landed him on the 15-day IL in early May. He appeared in just one rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on May 22, when he allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings. Webb had a 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 48 innings prior to his IL stint, so perhaps he'll be in better form now that he's fully recovered from his knee injury.