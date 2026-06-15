Giants' Logan Webb: Stellar again in fourth win

Webb (4-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and no walks over eight innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Webb's strong run continued Sunday, as the right-hander kept the Cubs off the board through the first seven frames before a Casey Schmitt throwing error in the eighth inning paved the way for the lone run scored. Webb has been nothing short of magnificent through three outings in June, posting a 0.39 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB across 23 innings. He'll carry a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB across 75.1 innings (12 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Marlins.