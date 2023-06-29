Webb (7-7) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on eight hits over five innings as the Giants fell 6-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander saw his three-start win streak snapped abruptly as Toronto jumped on him for five runs in the first inning. Webb will look to put an uneven June behind him, as despite the win streak he posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB through 38.1 innings over six outings on the month. He's next set to take the mound early next week at home against the Mariners.