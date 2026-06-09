Giants' Logan Webb: Superb across eight frames

Webb did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over eight innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Webb was masterful, logging a season-high eight innings and putting himself in line for the win before Keaton Winn imploded in the ninth frame. Since returning from the injured list May 29, Webb has dazzled to a 0.93 ERA and 0.67 WHIP across 19.1 innings in three starts. The right-hander will look to maintain this stellar form in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Cubs.