Webb (6-2) earned the win Tuesday over the Royals. He allowed five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

Webb has seen a number of starts lately ruined by one rough inning, but it didn't happen Tuesday. He kept runs off the board for the first time in all season, though his three walks matched a season high. With the gem, the 25-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.43 with a 1.18 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 78.2 innings across 13 starts. He'll look to build upon this strong showing in his next start, tentatively scheduled for early next week in Atlanta.