Giants' Logan Webb: Tosses eight inning complete game

Webb (4-5) took the loss Sunday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over eight innings.

Webb turned in another workhorse performance, finishing an eight-inning complete game despite being tagged with the loss. The right-hander surrendered a solo homer to Kyle Stowers in the second inning that put San Francisco in an early hole, but otherwise kept Miami's offense in check. Unfortunately, the Giants couldn't generate much offense against a Marlins bullpen game, leaving Webb with little margin for error. He has now worked at least seven innings in every start this month and has completed eight innings in each of his last three outings. Webb owns a 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 70:20 K:BB across 83.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start at home against Atlanta.