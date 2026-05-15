Webb (knee) is on track to return to action after a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb has been on the injured list since Saturday while nursing right knee bursitis, but he appears to be trending towards returning to action when first eligible May 21. The right-hander has struggled to a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 30 innings in his last five starts, and it's possible that the two-week break will allow him to hit the reset button mentally and return to form.