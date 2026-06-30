Giants' Luis Arraez: Multi-hit effort in loss

Arraez went 2-for-4 with a double in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Arraez singled in the third inning and hit a double in the eighth, marking his second straight game with multiple hits. The veteran infielder has recorded at least one hit in all but one of his last 10 appearances, batting .378 with seven runs scored, five RBI and one home run in 43 plate appearances during that span. He's slashing .326/.362/.450 with 42 runs scored, 31 RBI, six stolen bases and three long balls across 349 plate appearances this season.