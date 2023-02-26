Manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday that Gonzalez is dealing with a back injury and isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 27-year-old battling back issues last season and spent the final stretch of the campaign on the injured list with a lower-back strain, so it's a bit concerning he'll open 2023 in a similar fashion. Gonzalez's spot on the major-league roster isn't guaranteed once healthy given the offseason additions of Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto to the outfield mix.