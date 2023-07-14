Luciano is slashing .317/.430/.610 over his last 100 plate appearances for Double-A Richmond with six doubles, six home runs and three stolen bases.

The 21-year-old had a rough start to the season after recovering from back trouble, but Luciano has been locked in over the last month. Strikeouts remain an issue for him, as he sports a 30.0 percent K-rate over that stretch, but that's balanced by a 17.0 percent walk rate. As long as Luciano can stay healthy, a second-half promotion to Triple-A should be in the cards, and potentially even a big-league debut before the 2023 campaign is over.