The Giants are planning to call Luciano up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco is looking to spark its stagnant offense and will reportedly turn to the 21-year-old Luciano to do so. Luciano, a top prospect from the 2018 international signing class, just recently moved up to Triple-A, with Tuesday's game being only his sixth with the affiliate. His overall numbers in the minors this season leave something to be desired, but Pavlovic notes that Luciano is batting .305 with eight homers, eight doubles and 20 RBI in his last 32 games between Double-A and Triple-A. His home run for Sacramento on Tuesday was clocked at 110 mph off the bat, giving him 13 homers and six steals in total this season.