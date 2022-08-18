Luciano (back) will start at shortstop for High-A Eugene on Thursday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list a day earlier, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Luciano came off the bench Wednesday in his first game action for Eugene since June 3, but he should take on an everyday role for the High-A club beginning with Thursday's contest. The 20-year-old was shut down for nearly two months due to the lower-back strain before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. For the season, Luciano is hitting .286 with eight home runs and a 9.3 percent walk rate across 165 plate appearances for Eugene.