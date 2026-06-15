Giants' Matt Chapman: Blasts homer in win

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Following an RBI double from Drew Gilbert to open the scoring, Chapman crushed a sinker over the center-field wall to extend the Giants' lead in the fifth inning. The third baseman has been on fire in June, slashing .415/.519/.902 with six homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored through 13 games. Overall, he's hitting .261/.348/.414 with seven homers, 39 RBI and 35 runs scored across 71 contests in 2026.