Chapman went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Chapman doubled in the ninth inning before coming around to score the game-tying run. In two outings since returning from a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list due to right hand inflammation, the third baseman has tallied two runs scored, two walks, a double and a stolen base across nine plate appearances. Overall, he's slashing .227/.337/.420 with 55 runs scored, 44 RBI, 16 home runs, 16 doubles and eight stolen bases in 412 plate appearances this season.