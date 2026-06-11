Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Matt Chapman: Goes yard twice in comeback win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Chapman went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Nationals.

The veteran third baseman launched solo shots off Foster Griffin in the sixth inning and Paxton Schultz to lead off the eighth, with the latter blast sparking a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit for the Giants. Chapman's bat has heated up with the weather, and while he has just six homers on the season, five of them have come in June as he's slashing a massive .469/.548/1.000 to begin the month with 18 RBI in only 10 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!