Giants' Matt Chapman: Goes yard twice in comeback win

Chapman went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Nationals.

The veteran third baseman launched solo shots off Foster Griffin in the sixth inning and Paxton Schultz to lead off the eighth, with the latter blast sparking a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit for the Giants. Chapman's bat has heated up with the weather, and while he has just six homers on the season, five of them have come in June as he's slashing a massive .469/.548/1.000 to begin the month with 18 RBI in only 10 games.