Chapman went 1-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and one walk in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles.

Chapman hit an infield single with the bases loaded in the first inning, driving in San Francisco's first run before later coming around to score. The third baseman added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the second and drew a walk in the fourth before scoring again. Chapman had struggled earlier this month before being placed on the 10-day injured list due to right hand inflammation. Since being reinstated after a minimum stay, he's slashing .286/.385/.619 with seven runs scored, six RBI, two home runs and two stolen bases across 26 plate appearances in six games.