Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored during Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

The third baseman cracked a double into right field in the fourth inning before coming around to score on a two-run home run by Heliot Ramos. Chapman also singled in the eighth. With that, the 32-year-old notched his ninth multi-hit game of the 2025 campaign and his third in May. He has now logged at least one hit in seven of his last 10 outings, slashing .306/.375/.611 with nine runs scored, eight RBI, three homers and two doubles across 40 plate appearances in that span.