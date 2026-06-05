Giants' Matt Chapman: Powers rout with eight RBI

Chapman went 2-for-3 with two home runs and eight RBI in Friday's 18-3 rout of the Cubs.

The veteran third baseman came into the game with just two long balls on the season, but he doubled that total with a grand slam in the fourth inning off Edward Cabrera and a three-run blast in the sixth off Ethan Roberts. Chapman added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. It's been a tough season so far for Chapman, but over his last 16 games he's batting .310 (18-for-58) with five doubles and three of his four homers, along with an 8:8 BB:K. He's averaged 23.8 home runs over the previous five years, and Friday's massive performance could signal to beginning of a summer surge.