Chapman went 1-for-3 in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Chapman singled on a groundball in the seventh inning, marking the second time this month he's recorded hits in back-to-back games. The third baseman has struggled in August, slashing .176/.293/.206 with four runs scored, two RBI and a double in 41 plate appearances. Overall, he's now slashing .231/.338/.427 with 53 runs scored, 44 RBI, 16 home runs and seven stolen bases across 399 plate appearances.