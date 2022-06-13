site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Back in big leagues
Llovera was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Monday's game against Kansas City.
Llovera has appeared in nine games for the Giants in 2022, putting together a 5.87 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 9:2 K:BB across 7.2 frames. Heliot Ramos was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
