Conforto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning, but Conforto's seventh-inning blast put the Giants ahead for good. The outfielder has slumped since returning from a hamstring injury, going 2-for-14 over four contests, but his long ball Friday could spark his bat. Overall, he's at a .268/.324/.478 slash line with eight homers, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 42 games. Conforto should continue to see a starting role in left field, though he could be squeezed out of the lineup versus some southpaws to accommodate the red-hot Heliot Ramos.