Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Locks in bench role

Sandoval appears to have secured a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since inking a five-year, $95 million pact with the Red Sox in November 2014, Sandoval has seen his career spiral downward. He has slashed a collective .234/.281/.363 across 791 plate appearances the past three seasons, with poor health, diminished power and below-average defense limiting his on-field utility. After reuniting with the Giants in the second half of last season and serving in a backup role in the corner infield, Sandoval will return in that capacity in 2018, but his path to consistent at-bats will be blocked so long as Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are healthy. Sandoval could at least occasionally spell the lefty-hitting Belt when a southpaw is starting for the opposition.