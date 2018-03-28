Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Locks in bench role
Sandoval appears to have secured a spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Since inking a five-year, $95 million pact with the Red Sox in November 2014, Sandoval has seen his career spiral downward. He has slashed a collective .234/.281/.363 across 791 plate appearances the past three seasons, with poor health, diminished power and below-average defense limiting his on-field utility. After reuniting with the Giants in the second half of last season and serving in a backup role in the corner infield, Sandoval will return in that capacity in 2018, but his path to consistent at-bats will be blocked so long as Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are healthy. Sandoval could at least occasionally spell the lefty-hitting Belt when a southpaw is starting for the opposition.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Closing in on roster spot•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Hopes for improved season with healthy shoulder•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Remaining with San Francisco for 2018 season•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Finishes rough season on high note•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...