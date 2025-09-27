Devers went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

The 28-year-old drew a walk in the first inning before coming around to score on a two-run homer by Willy Adames. Devers added a double in the second, marking his first two-bagger since Sept. 10. He has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, slashing .211/.348/.474 with three home runs and a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in 46 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .252/.373/.476 with 107 RBI, 97 runs scored, 34 long balls and one stolen base across 721 plate appearances in 161 games between the Giants and Red Sox.