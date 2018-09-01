Black was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While Black scuffled a bit in his first taste of the majors earlier in the year, posting a 5.74 ERA across 15.2 innings before getting demoted, he also flashed some upside with his 1.01 WHIP and 12.6 K/9 over that stretch. He should get plenty of opportunities to improve upon his body of work in the majors down the stretch.

