Giants' Ricardo Pinto: Claimed by Giants
Pinto was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
He logged a 4.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 104.2 innings at Triple-A with the Rays, although he only started four of the 24 games he pitched in. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth for San Francisco.
