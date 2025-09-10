Ray (11-6) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks.

Ray allowed fewer than three runs for the first time in his last six starts, and he got back to the five-inning mark for the first time since Aug. 24 versus the Brewers. The southpaw gave up both runs in the fifth frame, but the Giants were able to keep their lead the rest of the way. The recent shaky stretch has done a bit of damage to Ray's overall numbers, which are now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 176:67 K:BB through 173.2 innings across 30 starts. He's projected to make his next start early next week in a rematch with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.