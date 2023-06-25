Stripling (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The right-hander will return from the injured list earlier than expected while Luke Jackson (back) replaces him on the shelf. Stripling made his last rehab start Thursday in the lower minors and struck out 10 while giving up two runs over four innings. The 33-year-old could be reinserted into San Francisco's rotation during the upcoming three-game set in Toronto that begins Tuesday, as Sean Manaea has pitched just one frame in each of his past two outings.