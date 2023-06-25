Stripling (back) could return from the injured list earlier than expected, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Stripling landed on the injured list May 19 with a low-back strain, though an MRI revealed no structural damage. The Giants didn't formally announce a recovery timeline then, but it seems he could be back in the big-league rotation as soon as this week. He's covered 10 innings over three rehab appearances, allowing seven runs (five earned) with 16 strikeouts and one walk. Once Stripling returns, the Giants will likely have less need for regular bullpen days.