Walker (5-5) took the loss and was charged with a blown save against the Cardinals on Saturday, failing to record an out while allowing three runs on four hits and a hit batter.

Called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, the right-hander quickly found himself in trouble, surrendering back-to-back singles before plunking Jimmy Crooks to load the bases. Thomas Saggese tied the game with an RBI single, and Jordan Walker followed with a two-run double to left, sealing Walker's fifth blown save of the season in 19 chances. The meltdown also snapped a 10-appearance scoreless streak for the Giants' reliever, who now spots a 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:14 K:BB across 55 innings of work.