Manager Bob Melvin announced after Wednesday's loss to the Tigers that Walker is being demoted from the closer role in favor of Camilo Doval, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Walker pitched a scoreless eighth inning during Wednesday's 4-3 defeat and has converted his past three save chances, but he'll now be dropped from the closer committee after opening the campaign with a solo grip on the job. The right-hander has gone 10-for-12 in save opportunities, but his 4.95 ERA and 1.30 WHIP are a far cry from the 1.91 ERA he posted in 2024. Doval, who has recorded 97 saves since debuting for San Francisco in 2021, has rebounded from a down year with a 1.16 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season.