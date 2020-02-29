Play

Watson is behind schedule after dealing with a tight shoulder early in camp but feels fine now, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Watson didn't throw a bullpen until Friday, but the Giants don't appear overly concerned. The veteran lefty should still have time to build up to regular-season form by Opening Day, barring setbacks. He appears to be the favorite in the Giants' closer battle, though the team hasn't officially announced a set hierarchy.

