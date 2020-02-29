Giants' Tony Watson: Fine after minor shoulder issue
Watson is behind schedule after dealing with a tight shoulder early in camp but feels fine now, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Watson didn't throw a bullpen until Friday, but the Giants don't appear overly concerned. The veteran lefty should still have time to build up to regular-season form by Opening Day, barring setbacks. He appears to be the favorite in the Giants' closer battle, though the team hasn't officially announced a set hierarchy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.