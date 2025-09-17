Beck allowed three runs on five hits and struck out one without walking a batter over three innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

This was Beck's first start of the season, but he didn't do all that well. He threw 27 of 42 pitches for strikes but had trouble in the second inning, though the Giants still led when he exited. A handful of bad outings have skewed his overall numbers, which are now at a 5.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB through 51 innings over 27 appearances in the majors. It's unclear if he'll get another start before the end of the campaign, as he has primarily functioned as a multi-inning reliever.