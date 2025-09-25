Beck earned a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Beck was called upon in the ninth inning with San Francisco up by one run. He gave up a single to open the frame, but that was quickly wiped out on a double play, and the right-hander then ended the game by getting a bunt groundout. Beck had one save this season prior to Wednesday, though that was in a game during which he tossed three innings in early September. Ryan Walker has been San Francisco's closer for much of the season, but he wasn't deployed Wednesday after throwing 27 pitches and giving up two runs in a blown save against St. Louis one day earlier.