Giants' Will Wagner: Heading to San Diego
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner was traded from the Blue Jays to the Padres on Thursday in exchange for Brandon Valenzuela.
Wagner's role in San Diego is to be determined, as the Padres also acquired Ryan O'Hearn and already have Gavin Sheets in terms of lefty-hitting corner bats. Wagner slashed .237/.336/.298 with zero home runs and one steal in 132 plate appearances in the majors this season.
