The Padres optioned Wagner to the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday.

Wagner was optioned to create space on the active roster for Xander Bogaerts's (foot) reinstation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Wagner was recalled Aug. 24 to fill in for Jackson Merrill, who had an ankle injury at the time. Since then, Wagner got just 13 plate appearances in the 13 games he played in and reached base twice.