The Padres recalled Wagner from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Acquired from the Blue Jays on July 31, Wagner was subsequently optioned to El Paso, where he slashed .270/.333/.405 with two home runs and one stolen base in 17 games. He's been recalled from Triple-A to replace Jackson Merrill (ankle) on the active roster, though Gavin Sheets is the likelier candidate to benefit from regular playing time while Merrill is on the shelf. Wagner, meanwhile, will bolster the Padres' infield depth but likely won't be in store for steady starts.