Marte allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Marte's major-league debut went well, but he came up an out short of qualifying for the win. He threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes. Marte has a path to staying in the majors the rest of the way -- entering the doubleheader, the Giants had two holes in their rotation due to recent pitching injuries. Marte has logged a total of 112.1 innings this year, up from 102 last year, so there may be a slight workload restriction in place for the 23-year-old even if he sticks around.