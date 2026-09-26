Marte (0-2) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Marte allowed solo home runs to Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages in the second inning. Aside from those blasts, it was a decent performance for Marte in his last outing of the campaign, but the Giants mustered just three hits all game. Marte ends 2026 with a 4.44 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 24.1 innings over five games (three starts) in the majors, as well as a 3.92 ERA in 64.1 innings for Double-A Richmond. Don't be surprised if the Giants have Marte stay away from the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League by putting him back in Double-A if he misses out on the Opening Day roster next year.