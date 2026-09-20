Marte (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Four of the eight hits Marte allowed went for extra bases, compounding his troubles in a poor start. This was his return to the rotation after last appearing out of the bullpen Sept. 11 with five scoreless innings against the Padres. Over 19.1 innings, Marte has a 4.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB across four games (two starts). With Logan Webb (finger) shut down for the year, there's room for Marte to draw another start in a rematch versus the Dodgers at home in the final series of the season.