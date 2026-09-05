Marte struck out two and allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks across five innings of relief in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Mets.

After tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball as a starter in his MLB debut last Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader versus the Diamondbacks, Marte was deployed as part of a piggyback tandem with Wilkinson. Both hurlers tossed exactly 62 pitches, but Marte worked longer and more effectively than Wilkinson, who yielded seven runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over three innings. Wilkinson has started in all four of his appearances with the Giants, but the Giants have limited him to less than four innings on three occasions. The Giants could continue to have Wilkinson and Marte work in piggyback arrangement when the fifth spot in the rotation comes up as the team looks to limit the workloads for both young pitchers down the stretch.