Smith pitched a scoreless frame while allowing two hits and no walks to collect the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox. He struck out two.

Smith worked around a pair of singles to smoothly secure the save on 12 pitches and tally his seventh consecutive blank appearance. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old righty has converted six saves while producing a 14:0 K:BB in seven innings. Through 67.2 total frames, Smith now sports a 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 96:19 K:BB.