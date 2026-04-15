Smith blew the save Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out one over one inning.

Smith appeared on his way to a clean save after retiring the first two batters on just five pitches, but an infield error extended the inning and allowed Masyn Winn to reach. Winn came around to score one batter later on a game-tying double by Yohel Pozo, saddling Smith with his second blown save in five chances this season. To his credit, the right-hander regrouped and struck out the next batter to prevent further damage and send the game to extras. The preseason AL Reliever of the Year favorite has had an uneven start, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through nine innings.